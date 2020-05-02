|
Mary R. Hackworth 1936—2020
Beloved mother Mary Hackworth died on May 1, 2020 at age 83 at Munson Hospital in Cadillac MI. She will return to Illinois for her final resting place. She was married to Carter Hackworth who preceded her in death. She has left behind her sons: Anthony and Todd; her daughters: Tammy (Duane) and Teresa (Rich); her 4 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. She was a pioneer in manufacturing tackling line jobs never done by a woman. She fought for her place at Metcut and Elco/Textron and partnered with coworkers to be the best. She was one person who helped open the door for other women to follow. When not working to provide for her family she spent time raising her children, gardening and enjoying country rural living. Her family is heartbroken but know she is at peace. Though they can no longer see her, she is always by their side and in their hearts and memories. As life continues and God calls them up one by one she will be there to greet them arms open for each one. A walk through visitation will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Private Family Interment will follow the visitation. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the (25200 Telegraph Road, Suite 100, Southfield, Michigan 48033).
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 2 to May 5, 2020