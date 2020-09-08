Mary Rose Lamarca 1926—2020
Mary Rose Lamarca, 93 of Rockford, passed away September 7, 2020 at River Bluff Nursing Home. She was born December 13, 1926 to Joe and Mary Alfano and was a lifelong Rockford resident. Rose married her husband, Anthony, November 11, 1947. She was a graduate of West High School and a member of St. Anthony Church. She was employed by Winnebago County Circuit Clerks office for 12 years. Rose is survived by her children; George Anna Lamarca, Joanne Deal, and Anthony Lamarca. Grandson Joseph Deal, brother-in law Joseph Lamarca, sister-in law Mamie Parrino, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, husband Anthony and son-in law Micheal Deal. The family would like to thank the nurses at River Bluff, especially Keziah Dasilva. Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Anthony Church with Franciscan Friars officiating. Visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. Face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: gasparinioliverifuneral.net