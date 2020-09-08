1/1
Mary Rose Lamarca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Rose Lamarca 1926—2020
Mary Rose Lamarca, 93 of Rockford, passed away September 7, 2020 at River Bluff Nursing Home. She was born December 13, 1926 to Joe and Mary Alfano and was a lifelong Rockford resident. Rose married her husband, Anthony, November 11, 1947. She was a graduate of West High School and a member of St. Anthony Church. She was employed by Winnebago County Circuit Clerks office for 12 years. Rose is survived by her children; George Anna Lamarca, Joanne Deal, and Anthony Lamarca. Grandson Joseph Deal, brother-in law Joseph Lamarca, sister-in law Mamie Parrino, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, husband Anthony and son-in law Micheal Deal. The family would like to thank the nurses at River Bluff, especially Keziah Dasilva. Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Anthony Church with Franciscan Friars officiating. Visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service at the church. Face coverings and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: gasparinioliverifuneral.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved