Mary Ruth Hall

Mary Ruth Hall Obituary
Mary Ruth Hall 1962—2019
Mary Ruth Hall, 56, of Rockford, IL, passed away on March 16, 2019. She was born at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL to Thomas and Roberta Hall on June 6, 1962. Mary lived her entire life in the Northern Illinois area. She went to school and graduated from Leaf River High School in 1980. She attended Western Illinois College in Macomb, IL. She worked at many positions in Northern Illinois, the last one being in Central Scheduling at Swedish American Hospital, leaving there due to health issues.
Mary is survived by her brother, Franklin Showers (Carolyn) of Davis Junction, IL; sisters, Dorothy Bowers and Linda Hall, both of Byron, IL, Jeanne Alegria from Rockford, IL, and Marilyn Hall of Oregon, IL; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Nancy and Shari; and two brothers, Thomas and Charles.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday March 21, 2019 at 4 PM, at the Cornerstone Family Church at 205 N. Peru St, in Byron, IL, with Pastor Randy Snyder officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends starting at 3 PM until the time of service. Schwarz Funeral Home in Freeport, IL handled the arrangements. Private burial services will be at 12 Mile Grove Cemetery in Pecatonica, IL. There will be a luncheon following the service. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
