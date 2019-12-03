|
|
Mary Ruth Vogrinc 1957—2019
Mary Ruth (Serio) Vogrinc, 62 of Rockford IL went to rest in the arms of her beloved Lord on the first Sunday of Advent, December 1st, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born June 7, 1957 in Park Ridge, IL and was the daughter of Leo and Ann (Woodward) Serio. She graduated from Rockford College in 1979, and married the love of her life, Brian Vogrinc, on November 11th 1979. This year they celebrated 40 wonderful years of marriage. Mary was a dedicated mother to her 5 children, 54 foster children, and a grandmother to 19 grandchildren. Mary loved the Lord and devoted her life as a servant to others and to her Catholic faith. She was devoted to bringing Christ's mission of evangelization to the world, led countless Light of the World retreats, brought Elizabeth Ministry to Holy Family, and traveled the country with Christ-centered stories that were filled with humor and joy. Mary is preceded in death by her father, Leo J. Serio. She is survived by her husband, Brian Vogrinc; children, David Vogrinc (Ashley), Joseph Vogrinc (Elsa Montoya), Paul Vogrinc (Janell), Mitchell Vogrinc (Eva), and Virgil Vogrinc; 19 grandchildren, Elijah, Cadence, Norah, Zoey, Avila, Ezekiel, Xavier, Shepherd, Adelina, Enzo, John Paul, Leo, Gianna, Noelle, Magdalene, Amelia, Maximillian, Bosco, William; Mother, Ann (Woodward) Serio, Brothers and Sisters, James Serio (Maribeth), Joan Murphy, Paul Serio (Mary Jeanne), Ann Czechowicz (Robert), Barbara McCarty (Steven); Brothers and Sisters in-law, James Vogrinc (Cheryl), Janet Jones (Douglas), Bruce Vogrinc (Maribeth), Laureen Reidelberger (Frank), and 73 nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd, Rockford. Visitation on Friday, December 6 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the church and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Burial following services in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials and donations can be made to Light of the World Evangelization Ministries http://lotwem.org/greatgift. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019