|
|
Mary-Stuart Carruthers 1937—2019
Mary-Stuart Carruthers, 81, of Rockford, IL, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born October 2, 1937, in Bartlesville, OK, the daughter of John and Louise (Hurt) Johnstone, Jr. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Arts degree from Northwestern University. Mary-Stuart began her professional life as a Speech Pathologist, then worked as a Career Counselor prior to joining Mass Mutual where she built a successful 35-year career as a Financial Advisor, Agent and Registered Representative.
She was dedicated to serving and enhancing the Rockford community through dialog and action. She was an active member of numerous committees and organizations including 815 Choose Civility, Transform Rockford, the Junior League, Rotary Club of Rockford, Rockford Chamber of Commerce, Rockford 2000 Alliance, Rockford Central Area Corporation, On the Waterfront, Metro Centre Board of Directors, and more. She assisted with three mayoral campaigns and one state attorney campaign. Mary-Stuart always found time to indulge in her favorite activity – cooking. She was an avid foodie and an accomplished chef seeking the next recipe. She was a member of the Chicago Chapter of the American Institute of Wine and Food (AIWF).
Mary-Stuart was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Karen (Joseph) Svehla and Grant (Colleen) Carruthers, grandchildren, Jake, Ian, Andrew and Evie, as well as a strong network of loving friends and neighbors.
The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4848 Turner St., Rockford, with Matthew Johnson officiating. The Reception will immediately follow the Service. To share a memory or condolence, please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019