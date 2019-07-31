|
Mary Taylor-Allen 1936—2019
Mary Frances Taylor-Allen, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 23, 2019 in Sacramento, California. "Mary (Mae Frances)" was the youngest of six siblings, born May 18, 1936 to the union of John and Amy Mae Craigg in Sparkman, Arkansas. She was a long time member of Macedonia Baptist Church and attended New Zion Baptist Church while married to H.T. Allen. She was a dedicated 30 year employee of Amerock Industries before retiring.
Mary had an extraordinary love of family and leaves to cherish her memories, her sister Floria D. Polk; seven daughters, Margaret Tate, Betty Turner, Mary Taylor-Gray, Diane Taylor, Rose Davis, Willie Mae Tennial, and Patricia Taylor-Darnell.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband(s) Willie D. "Bo" Taylor and H.T Allen; siblings London Craigg, Leandrew Craigg, Ora D. Tidwell, and Bessie Brownlee.
Services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 1720 Morgan St., Rockford, Illinois. Viewing will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 between 5 – 8 p.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home, 200 N. Johnston Ave., Rockford, Illinois
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019