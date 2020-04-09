|
Mary Tillema 1943—2020
Mary Tillema, 76, of Belvidere, Illinois, died peacefully, April 4, 2020. She was born July 8, 1943 in Randolph, Wisconsin, the daughter of Hugh and Theresa (Arndt) Roberts. She married her sweetheart, Arnold "Arnie" Tillema on May 2, 1964, in Randolph. Mary attended business college and was a small business owner. Her faith was shared at First United Methodist Church and she was a member of United Methodist Women's Club Ester Circle.
Her greatest joy was being a mother and grandmother. Mary loved watching her children and grandchildren perform in sports or the arts. She was always there to support their individual endeavors. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Her favorite moments were shared with her family while hosting holiday meals. Mary was recognized as a member of Illinois Outstanding Family and traveled to China to watch her son participate in World Games. She also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles.
Mary is loved and will be dearly missed by her husband, Arnie; daughter, Lynne (Greg) Panzella; sons, Barry Tillema, Mark (Jenny) Tillema, Randy (Jessica) Tillema and Keith Tillema; sisters, Arlys Omen, Joanne Gilbertson, Muriel Jovle, Cynthia (Al) Nehring, Debra (Jim) Syens; brothers, Hugh (Jane) Roberts and Dana (Judy) Roberts; grandchildren, Grant and Bryce Panzella, Karli, Sydney and Sophie Tillema, Josephine and Genevieve Tillema, and Annlynne and Katlynne Tillema; special friend, Sally Stegemann; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Earl and Maurice Roberts.
A memorial service, in her honor, will be at a later date. Reverend Jim Bell will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Rockford SO at 1524 Bruner Street, Rockford, IL 61103. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. To light a candle or write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020