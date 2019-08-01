|
|
Mary Tilley 1942—2019
Mary L. Tilley, 76 of Rockford, passed away peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mary was born November 8, 1942 in Wilson, NC to the late Nicholas and Mary Grande. She spent most of her life in Maryland where she raised her family and worked as an administrative assistant. Mary moved to Illinois to be near her grandchildren. She worked at the Northwest Community Center, retiring at age 72.
Mary is survived by her children, Thomas L. (wife, Claudia) Tilley, Jr., Annette (husband, Anthony) Tilley-Sorkin and Michael E. (wife, Molly) Tilley; grandchildren, Brandon Pastorek, Richard Tilley, Courtney Tilley, Natalie Pastorek, Garrett Tilley, Anthony "A.J." Sorkin, Kaitlyn Tilley, Skyler Sorkin and Kierstyn Tilley; great grandson, Gavin Kolb; sisters, Brenda (husband, Ken) Williams, Fran Cockerham, Barbara (husband, Bob) Green, Debbie Pappas, Annette (husband, Jim) Freeman; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Nick Grande.
A private family service was held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Community Center, Rockford, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019