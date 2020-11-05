1/1
Mary Virginia Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Virginia Moore 1924—2020
ROCKFORD – Mary Virginia Moore, 96, of Rockford and formerly of Stillman Valley, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Independence Village, Rockford. Born January 20, 1924 in Byron, the daughter of Harry and Frances (Moore) Leary. She attended Byron schools and graduated from Stillman Valley High School in 1941. Married to John E. Moore, Jr. June 14, 1941 in St. Louis, MO; he died June 16, 2008. Mary "Virginia" had been employed as a custodian in the Stillman Valley School District and owned and operated Johnson's Greenhouse in Rockford for several years. She was a member of Stillman Valley PTO , Stonewall Stitchers in Pecatonica where she enjoyed sewing, and a former member and Sunday school teacher at The Congregational Christian Church in Stillman Valley. Survived by her sons, Thomas (Judy) Moore of Midland, VA and Gary (Karla) Moore of Pecatonica; daughter-in-law, Connie Moore of Rockford; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Also preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Moore; daughter, Rebecca Gonzalez; and brother, Gordon Leary. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held with burial in Stillman Valley Cemetery. Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home Stillman Valley assisted the family with arrangements. www.farrellhollandgale.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home
136 W Roosevelt
Stillman Valley, IL 61084
(815) 645-2727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved