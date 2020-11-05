Mary Virginia Moore 1924—2020
Mary Virginia Moore, 96, of Rockford and formerly of Stillman Valley, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Independence Village, Rockford. Born January 20, 1924 in Byron, the daughter of Harry and Frances (Moore) Leary. She attended Byron schools and graduated from Stillman Valley High School in 1941. Married to John E. Moore, Jr. June 14, 1941 in St. Louis, MO; he died June 16, 2008. Mary "Virginia" had been employed as a custodian in the Stillman Valley School District and owned and operated Johnson's Greenhouse in Rockford for several years. She was a member of Stillman Valley PTO , Stonewall Stitchers in Pecatonica where she enjoyed sewing, and a former member and Sunday school teacher at The Congregational Christian Church in Stillman Valley. Survived by her sons, Thomas (Judy) Moore of Midland, VA and Gary (Karla) Moore of Pecatonica; daughter-in-law, Connie Moore of Rockford; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Also preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Moore; daughter, Rebecca Gonzalez; and brother, Gordon Leary. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held with burial in Stillman Valley Cemetery.