Mary Virginia Reynolds 1945—2019
Mary Virginia Reynolds, 73, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born December 10, 1945 in Rockford to Alfred and Virginia (Fiorello) Gagliano. Married Charles Reynolds on September 19, 1964 in Rockford. Mary enjoyed shopping, crafting, watching tv and spending time with her family.
Survivors include children, Charles Michael (Deborah) Reynolds, Audrey Hutzell; grandchildren, Charles Matthew (Priscilla) Reynolds, Joshua Ryan (Cindel) Williams, Kimberly Victoria Reynolds, Melissa Marie Hutzell; great grandchildren, Autumn Williams, Skylar Williams, Charlie Williams, Trinity Walthers; several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law. Predeceased by parents and brothers, Peter, Frank and Joe Gagliano.
Visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a service to follow at 6:30 p.m. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019