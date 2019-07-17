|
Mary Weber Simpson 1931—2019
Mary Weber Simpson, 88, also known as Mary W. Simpson and Mary L. Simpson, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Alpine Fireside Health Center, Rockford, where she had been well cared for.
Mary Louise Weber, daughter of John Christian Louis Weber and Frances Elvira (Berg) Weber, was born June 6, 1931, in Rockford. She was educated at Rockford East High School (class of 1949); Rockford College (three years); and the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (bachelor's degree 1954, master's degree 1964). Mary taught in Rockford at Roosevelt Junior High School, East High School, Auburn High School, East again, and, for twenty years, Rock Valley College, where, for a time, she was chairman of the English department. She read a great deal of history, especially concerning World Wars I and II.
Strong and physically active, Mary played a wide range of sports (favorite: field hockey) and served as a Master Gardener licensed by the State of Illinois.
Mary Louise Weber and William John Simpson were married January 3, 1976, in St. Bridget Church, Loves Park, by the Rev. Raymond Patrick Gordon. They traveled extensively, most notably in Great Britain. Mary's affection for animals inspired the same emotion in her husband, in whom it had been lacking; they loved their miniature dachshunds, She-She, Sophie, Franz, and CoCo, and their cat, Bruno.
Mary is survived by her husband, Bill, and by her nieces, Mary Lynn Conway, Claire Louise Conway, and Stacy Elizabeth Conway, who, after their parents' death, became to most intents and purposes Mary and Bill's daughters. Mary had been predeceased by her sister, Frances Joan (Weber) Conway, and brother-in-law, Benedict Emmett Conway. In all, a good family.
Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, an St. Bernadette Church, 2400 Bell Avenue, Rockford. No visitation scheduled; no flowers. Private burial in St. Mary/St. James Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernadette Church, Rockford Rescue Mission, and/or Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019