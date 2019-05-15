|
|
Maryanne Bruckner 1947—2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Maryanne Bruckner announces her passing on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 72 years old. Maryanne will be lovingly remembered and missed especially by her family. Survivors include sons, Joe (Delray) Bruckner, Sean (Elaine) Bruckner; sister, Kathy Winkler; grandchildren; Luke and Ty Bruckner; special nieces, Melanie Grobe, Kim Winkler, and Raven Winkler. Predeceased by parents, Cyril Francis Lowling and Bernice Isabelle Bouray. Per Maryanne's wishes, there will be no services. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory, condolence or photos please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2019