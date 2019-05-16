|
Mathew Spinello 1937—2019
Mathew J. Spinello, 81, of Rockford passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. Born December 5, 1937, in Rockford, the son of Joseph and Rose (Fasula) Spinello. Matt was a graduate of West High and was in the Army Reserves. He married Paulette Watson on December 28, 1961. Matt owned and operated M. Spinello Locksmiths. Matt was an avid Fire Buff and loved Rockford history. He enjoyed visiting special friend, Carole along with other residents, nurses and staff at Cor Mariae Center. Matt was a board member of the Land of Lincoln Theatre Organ Society. Survived by son, Matthew; sisters, Mary Lou (James) White and Carol Honecker; special godson, Tony Spataro and friend, Carole. Preceded in death by his parents and wife, Paulette. The Spinello Family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Swedish American Hospital, Agrace Hospice and Presence Cor Mariae Center for their compassionate care. Funeral mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2018 at the Cathedral of St. Peter. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. Inurnment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Land of Lincoln Theatre Organ Society or to the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 18, 2019