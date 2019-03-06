|
Matt P. Spinello 1930—2019
Matt P. Spinello, Sr., 88, passed away on March 2, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center after a lengthy experience with dementia. On April 11, 1930 he was born to Ignazzio Spinello and Mary Agnes Spinello (née Fiorenza) in Rockford IL as the first of their eventual 5 children. He graduated from West High School in 1948. Matt lived an incredibly full life with many prominent themes including music, photography, writing, family and making people laugh. Music was his passion and defined who he was. He travelled the world and brought his stories home with him. A veteran of the Korean War, Matt loved to golf, camp and was a proud Green Bay Packer fan. Survived by his children Matt, Joe, John, Michelle and Megan, second wife Ronda, sisters Phania & Patricia and brother Guy as well as seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, 16 nieces and nephews, 100's of articles, 1000's of gigs, 100,000's photos. Predeceased by his parents, first wife Peggy, daughter Patti and sister Mary Kay. Matt's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. with Rev. William R. Wentink officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of the service. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Read more about his life, send condolences or share memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019