Matthew Anderson 1960—2019
Matthew J. Anderson 58, died May 14, 2019. Born August 3, 1960 to Richard and Beverly Anderson. Lived his entire life in Rockford, graduating in 1978 from Rockford east high school. He was predeceased by his parents, and brother Mitch Anderson. He is survived by his brother; Marco (Marla) Anderson of Ft. Meyers FL, his sister in law; Cathy (Dave) Foster of WI, his nephew; Jason (Shannon) Anderson, of FL , nieces; Becki(Daniel) Argyres, of WI, and Mindy (Bao) Lam of Winfield, IL. A memorial fellowship gathering will be held July 5, from 5-7pm at LLL Society 1515 9th st, Rockford IL. Friends and family are invited to come and share their memories of Matt.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019