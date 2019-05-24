|
|
Matthew E. McAllister 1984—2019
Matthew Edward McAllister, 34, of Machesney Park, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born October 3, 1984, the son of Daniel and Denise (Olson) McAllister. Matthew loved to golf and fish. Matthew was known for his remarkable sense of humor which brought joy to all who knew him. He was loved by all his friends, family, and especially his beloved German Shepherd, Karma, who has crossed the Rainbow Bridge to join Matthew since his passing. Survived by his parents, Dan and Denise of Montrose, Co; sisters, Melody (Steve) Poggio of Duluth, MN and Melinda (Ryan) Brennan of Delta, Co; nieces and nephew, Giada, Coy, Michaela, and Cora Belle; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Pre-deceased by his paternal grandparents, Coy and Clara McAllister; and maternal grandparents, Arnold and Alice Olson.
Matthew has been laid to rest beside a shade tree with views of the mountains in Delta Municipal Cemetery, Delta, CO. Celebration of Life to take place June 2, 2019, 1 to 4 pm, with eulogy at 1:45 pm at Prairie Street Brewing Company, 200 Prairie Street, Rockford, IL. Memorials may be made to Apraxia Kids, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 202, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
