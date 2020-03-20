|
Matthew J. Benson 1993—2020
Matthew J. Benson, 26, formerly of Byron, IL, currently of Oceanside, California, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2020. This accident also claimed the life of his cousin, Andrew Benson.
Matt was born July 18, 1993, son of Jeffrey and Beth (Hribal) Benson. He graduated from Stillman Valley High School, Class of 2011. After high school, Matt joined the USMC where he became Sergeant Matthew J. Benson, earning many certificates and was deployed for nine months to Kuwait/Iraq. After five years in the military, Matt became a Military Contractor with a voluntary deployment to Afghanistan for four months. Growing up, Matt played soccer, basketball, football and was in boy scouts for many years. Matt was adventurous, trying new things including surfing and snorkeling. He attended many sporting events and loved watching the Chicago Bears. Matthew also loved the outdoors such as fishing, hunting, hiking, swimming, boating, tubing, camping Up North and having bonfires. He was a fitness fanatic and felt best after his daily workout and jogging. Matt had confidence and determination that made him a great speaker. He could hold the best conversations with anyone, no matter what age or interests. He loved his family and being an uncle/godfather and he loved his dogs, Angel, Huntley, Skye, Bo and RIP Maverick. Matt's favorite things in life were singing, eating and sleeping. He was also a mentor, leader and best friend to many. Matthew will be truly missed and in our hearts forever and ever.
Those left to honor Matt's memory include his loving parents, Jeff and Beth Benson; sister, Cara Benson (Jake Clingon); niece, Hadlee Ann; grandparents, LaVern (Jane) Neff and Jennie Johnson; aunts, Deborah Gardiner and Cindy Rathke; uncle, Blair (Kathy) Neff; great-uncle, Gary (Sylvia) Batty; cousins, Joshua Anderson, Becky (Don) Schmoll, Lisa (Don) Howe, Gary Hribal, Audrey (Rick) Goninan, James (Samantha) Gardiner, Jenna (Juergan) Schuster, numerous second cousins and many friends who will hold Matt in their hearts forever. He is predeceased by his grandfathers, Richard H. Hribal and Gerald R. Benson; aunt, Julie Benson; uncles, Richard L., Gary J. and James E. Hribal, Kenneth Gardiner and Boyd Rathke. May they rest in peace.
Services are private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DARK HORSE LODGE (Peaceful Retreat for Combat Veterans, originated in Byron, IL), Mission 22 (which offers treatment for American Veterans for Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury) or PETS FOR VETS (which is dedicated to providing a second chance to shelter dogs by rescuing training and matching them with American Vets who need a companion pet).
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020