Matthew J. Stobart 1971—2020
Matthew "Matt" James Stobart, 48, of Loves Park passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in his home. Born July 17, 1971, in Rockford, the son of James P. and Gail A. (Duckert) Stobart. Formerly employed by BVR Esterline, now Kaney Aerospace. Matt enjoyed playing his guitar. He loved football, was knowledgeable of all types, teams, stats and players, especially the Green Bay Packers. Matt had a love for film, Jeopardy and was a TV buff. Survivors include his parents, James and Gail Stobart; siblings, Patrick Stobart, Carrie (Jeff) McKinney; nephews, Erick Stobart and Landon McKinney; niece, Mya McKinney; best friend, his black lab, Stimey; and several special friends. Predeceased by his grandparents.
Memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Roscoe United Methodist Church, 10816 Main Street, Roscoe, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or Harlem Roscoe Fire Department. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., of Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020