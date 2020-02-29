|
|
Matthew L. LaTorre 1979—2020
Matthew "Matt" L. LaTorre, 41, of Roscoe entered into eternal rest Friday, February 28, 2020, after a short illness. Born February 1, 1979, in Rockford, the son of Larry and Cheryl (Berg) LaTorre.
Service at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 4:30 p.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his name. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020