Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew LaTorre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew L. LaTorre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew L. LaTorre Obituary
Matthew L. LaTorre 1979—2020
Matthew "Matt" L. LaTorre, 41, of Roscoe entered into eternal rest Friday, February 28, 2020, after a short illness. Born February 1, 1979, in Rockford, the son of Larry and Cheryl (Berg) LaTorre.
Service at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 4:30 p.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his name. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -