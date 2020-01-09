Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Arduino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew R. Arduino


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew R. Arduino Obituary
Matthew R. Arduino 1985—2019
Matthew "Lil Fam" Ryan Arduino, 34, of Machesney Park passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Javon Bea Hospital. Born August 11, 1985, in Rockford, the son of Paul and Kristi A. (Peebles) Arduino. Graduated from Harlem High School. Employed by Estwing Hammers. Matthew loved sports, golfing, fishing and was a Bears fan. He especially enjoyed and loved spending time with his daughter, Elliannah Mae. Matthew was a Gift of Hope organ donor who gave life to four others to live and he had a strong faith in his Lord. Survivors include his beloved daughter, Elliannah; his mother, Kris Arduino; father, Paul Arduino; brothers, Michael and Nick Arduino; niece, Tiana Arduino; and maternal grandmother, Delores Peebles; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Tony and Bena Arduino; maternal grandfather, Richard Peebles; and his aunt, Vicki Purnell.
Service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -