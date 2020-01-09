|
|
Matthew R. Arduino 1985—2019
Matthew "Lil Fam" Ryan Arduino, 34, of Machesney Park passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Javon Bea Hospital. Born August 11, 1985, in Rockford, the son of Paul and Kristi A. (Peebles) Arduino. Graduated from Harlem High School. Employed by Estwing Hammers. Matthew loved sports, golfing, fishing and was a Bears fan. He especially enjoyed and loved spending time with his daughter, Elliannah Mae. Matthew was a Gift of Hope organ donor who gave life to four others to live and he had a strong faith in his Lord. Survivors include his beloved daughter, Elliannah; his mother, Kris Arduino; father, Paul Arduino; brothers, Michael and Nick Arduino; niece, Tiana Arduino; and maternal grandmother, Delores Peebles; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Tony and Bena Arduino; maternal grandfather, Richard Peebles; and his aunt, Vicki Purnell.
Service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020