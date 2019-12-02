|
Maureen Holman 1942—2019
Maureen Holman, 77, passed away November 22, 2019 at the Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield, WI after a short battle with cancer. Maureen was born in Black River Falls, WI on November 10, 1942 to Arthur and Marjorie (Bobb) Laffe. She married Bernard Holman on July 6, 1963 in Humbird, WI.
Maureen loved talking and spending time with her family and loved ones. She also loved to travel, listening to music, attending concerts, relaxing with a good book and shopping.
Maureen is survived by her husband: Bernard Holman. Three siblings: Jacqueline (Tom) Morgan, Terry (Dave) Frederick, David (Linda) Laffe. Three children: Chad (Pam) Holman, Melissa (Jason) Blunt, Jennifer (Bob) Swinda. Five grandchildren: Brandon (Jenna) Gill, Echko Holman, Jaran Holman, Saphire Freund, Alyssa Swinda. One great grandchild: Jackie Gill.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Arthur and Marjorie Laffe.
Per Maureen's request there will be no services but a celebration of life will be held on January 18,2020 at the Humbird Fire Hall in Humbird, WI from 12-3:00
