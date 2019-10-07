Home

Maurice A. "Mo" Partridge


1945 - 2019
Maurice A. "Mo" Partridge Obituary
Maurice A. "Mo" Partridge 1945—2019
Maurice A. "Mo" Partridge, 74, of Rockton, IL passed away peacefully at 2:25 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 in his home.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd Rockton, IL with Pastor Tom Kingery officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
