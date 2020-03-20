Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice McCarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice D. McCarty


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice D. McCarty Obituary
Maurice D. McCarty 1947—2020
Maurice D. McCarty, 72, of Loves Park passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born December 30, 1947, in Rockford, the son of Lawrence and Fannie (Crull) McCarty. Veteran of the Vietnam conflict, serving in the U.S. Army as a medical corpsman. Married Linda Zammuto on June 27, 1970. Employed by Rogers Drywall, Bertel-Peterson and Superior Drywall. Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughter, Heather (Jeffrey Coussens) McCarty; grandchildren, Ava and Chase Coussens and Emily (Chad) Brownfield; great-granddaughter, Madeleine; brothers, David (Christine) and Charles (Kathy) McCarty; sisters, Ellen (Brad) Carlson, Linda Robertson, Corrine Norris, Janice Compton and Nancy Fiore; sister-in-law, Joan McCarty; brother-in-law, Michael Zammuto; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Marwin and Willard McCarty; sister-in-law Colleen McCarty; and brother-in-law, Nick Fiore.
Services will be private with burial in Willwood Burial Park. Arrangement by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -