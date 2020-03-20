|
Maurice D. McCarty 1947—2020
Maurice D. McCarty, 72, of Loves Park passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born December 30, 1947, in Rockford, the son of Lawrence and Fannie (Crull) McCarty. Veteran of the Vietnam conflict, serving in the U.S. Army as a medical corpsman. Married Linda Zammuto on June 27, 1970. Employed by Rogers Drywall, Bertel-Peterson and Superior Drywall. Survivors include his wife, Linda; daughter, Heather (Jeffrey Coussens) McCarty; grandchildren, Ava and Chase Coussens and Emily (Chad) Brownfield; great-granddaughter, Madeleine; brothers, David (Christine) and Charles (Kathy) McCarty; sisters, Ellen (Brad) Carlson, Linda Robertson, Corrine Norris, Janice Compton and Nancy Fiore; sister-in-law, Joan McCarty; brother-in-law, Michael Zammuto; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Marwin and Willard McCarty; sister-in-law Colleen McCarty; and brother-in-law, Nick Fiore.
Services will be private with burial in Willwood Burial Park. Arrangement by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020