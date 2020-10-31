1/1
Maurice Keith Patrick
Maurice Keith Patrick
1932—2020
Maurice Keith Patrick, 88, of Rockford, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Arista Healthcare in Naperville, IL. He was born April 7, 1932 in Rockford, the son of Samuel Ernest and Dorothea Mary (Busack) Patrick. He graduated from West High School in Rockford in 1950. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from October 14, 1952 to October 4, 1954 and was stationed at Fairbanks, AK. Maurice married Sally Louise Mayo on August 20, 1955 in Fairbanks, AK.
Maurice was self-employed in dairy farming and Maurice Patrick & Son's Sawmill. He was a member of Middle Creek Presbyterian Church, Winnebago County Farm Bureau and the Forest City Woodworkers Club. He enjoyed woodworking, especially making jewelry boxes and furniture and raising his buffalo herd.
Maurice is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sally Patrick of Rockford; children, Maureen (Jeff) Myers, Susan Jacobson, Terry (Julie) Patrick, Craig Patrick, Jodie Bell; grandchildren, Ben (JT) Myers, Melissa Jacobson, Shawn (Alyssa) Patrick, Sara Patrick, Alisha Bell, Dante Bell; great-grandson, Cory Jacobson; sister, Pauline (Robert) Lawhorn; several nephews and nieces; pet buffalo, Spirit.
Maurice is predeceased by his granddaughter, Jessica "Jessie" Border; infant sister, Judith Patrick.
Private family interment at Middle Creek Cemetery near Winnebago with Reverend Dr. Anita Stuart-Steva pastor of Middle Creek Presbyterian Church officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.
Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
