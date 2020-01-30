Home

Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 968-5313
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Maurice "Moe" McClaskey


1938 - 2020
Maurice "Moe" McClaskey Obituary
Maurice "Moe" McClaskey 1938—2020
Maurice "Moe" McClaskey was born on February 1, 1938 in Sumner, IL to George and Freda McClaskey. Moe married his first love Bonnie Lou Gerke on August 20, 1960. They were blessed with two children, Shellie and Terri. Moe was a master mechanic and loved spending time with his family and friends. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word to say. His Hobbies included fishing, woodworking, ceramics, RC's, and spending time with his best friends Al Merfield and Jimmy Sparrowgrove. Moe is survived by his wife Bonnie (nee Gerke) McClaskey; Daughters Shellie (Butch) Smith and Terri (Curt) Hemphill; Grandchildren Krystal (Josh), Kayla (Michael), Kyle (Courtney), and Amber; Great grandchildren Paige, Lily, Sophia, Noelle, Charity, Peter, Riley, Liam, and Logan; Sister Darla; Sister in law's Jean, Charlene, Rose, and Joyce; Brother in law Donald; Many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 2pm at Advantage Funeral Home (7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102).
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
