|
|
Mavis Jolene Usrey 1939—2019
Mavis Jolene Usrey, 80, of Rockford passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at her residence with loving family by her side. Mavis was born on February 5, 1939 in Walnut Ridge, AR the daughter of Lester E. and Hermie M. (Crossen) Sawyer. She married Jerry J. Usrey on December 24, 1966 and he preceded her in death on July 6, 2016. Mavis was a former member of Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ and attended Water of Life Ministries. She loved watching old western movies and TV shows. Mavis loved being around her family. Mavis is survived by her sons: Jerry James (Joanne) Usrey and Michael Usrey; 4 grandchildren: Breanna, Michael, Mitchell and Logan; brother Lester (Mary) Sawyer; sisters Margie Lemons and Veda (Ray) Williams; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Mavis was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Lucy. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.
Service to celebrate Mavis life will be 11:00 am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park; visitation for Mavis will be from 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Chapel of Peace in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019