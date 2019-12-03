|
Mavis LaVonne Davidson 1934—2019
Mavis LaVonne Davidson age 85, of Belvidere, IL died Monday, December 2, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital. She was born on January 29, 1934 the daughter of Hugh and Emma (Pals) Smith. Mavis was a 1951 graduate of Bruce High School. She married Raymond Davidson on January 2, 1964 in Madison, WI. She was employed at AG Communications in Genoa, IL, as a factory worker printing circuit boards. She enjoyed being with her family, country music, the Dinner Theatre and collecting Cardinal figurines. Mavis also enjoyed her plants, flowers and attracting different types of birds to here yard. Mavis liked to travel, especially with her friend Marge Marshall and spent time in West Virginia, Ireland, Holland, Bahamas, Hawaii, New York, New Orleans, Niagara Falls and Branson.
Mavis is survived by her two sons, Bruce Davidson and Thomas Davidson both of Belvidere. two brothers Oral Smith and Harvey Smith; and one sister Janet Nelson, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; two brothers Donald Smith and Victor Smith; one sister Shirley May Wirkus and good friend and travel companion Marge Marshall
A Celebration of Mavis's Life will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 in the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Burial will be private. Friends will be received on Sunday in the Funeral Home from 12 Noon until time of service. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Davidson family on our website.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019