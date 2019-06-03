|
Max H. Kirschbaum 1918—2019
Max H. Kirschbaum, 100, passed away Saturday,, June 1, 2019 at his home in Cherry Valley. He was born December 25, 1918 in Nauvoo, IL, the son of Max Sr. and Elida Kirschbaum. He received his formal education at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Grade School & High School in Nauvoo He moved to Rockford in 1938 where he met and married Florence Galbraith on August 23, 1941. Max joined the Unites States Navy during WWII and was assigned to the U.S.S. Giansar (AK-111) in the Pacific.
After the war, he joined the Rockford Fire Department on January 2, 1948 and served there for 21 years. He retired from the Fire Dept. as a Lieutenant on the Rescue Squad in 1969. Upon retiring he founded Car-Max Tool Sales which he operated until his retirement.
He is survived by his 3 children, Harriet Retzke, Maxine (Mike) Lenker and Frank (Judy) Kirschbaum; 6 grandchildren, Michele Thorn, Kristin (Scott) Free, Tom (Carrie) Grimes, Matt Grimes, Andrea (Roland) Mansanarez and Janelle (Ryan) Williford; 8 great grandchildren, Alysia, Bryan, Jamie, Jason, Jenna, Kyle, Madeline and Leah; 7 great-great grandchildren, Khole, Avery, Mayson, Jayce, Nathan, Oliver and Everett; best friends, Ray and Mary Babineau and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Florence and 12 brothers and sisters.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Dr, Rockford, IL 61109. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Max's name to , OSF Hospice or St. Rita Catholic School. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 3 to June 5, 2019