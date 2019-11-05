|
|
Maxine Dorothy (Michaelis) Kahler 1931—2019
Maxine Dorothy (Michaelis) Kahler, 88, of Cherry Valley, IL was called home by the Lord while sleeping in the early morning hours on October 30, 2019. She was born on January 14,1931, in Brodhead, Wisconsin to Lucille M (Sommerfeldt) and John F Michaelis. She grew up on a dairy farm in Brodhead across from the old Coldren Cheese Factory (now Decatur Dairy) where she spent most of her early years. Maxine was fond of saying she was raised on cow's milk, well water, and swiss cheese. The family moved to Durand, Illinois her senior year of high school where she graduated in 1949. Upon graduating high school, Maxine moved to Rockford, IL, where she attended Rockford Business College in the early 1950's and became a shorthand specialist. She worked for George D. Roper Corporation and Standard Oil where she met her husband Richard W Kahler. She and Richard were married on December 3,1960 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere, IL. They celebrated nearly 45 years of marriage and raised four children, Casey, Therese, Bob and Kristin. She supported her children and grandchildren in all of their efforts and rarely if ever missed a swim meet, track meet, dance competition, volleyball, basketball or football game. She was their number one fan and supporter. Maxine was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for more than 40 years, she served as secretary for the Boone County Garden Club and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. After raising her kids, she continued her volunteer efforts and also returned to the workforce. She worked at Rockford Cardiology, Boone County Growth Dimensions, and First of America Bank. Gardening and card-making were her favorite hobbies, along with cheering on the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. She was known around town for delivering homemade caramels at Christmas time. She was a shining example of servant leadership. She served her God, her husband, her children and grandchildren and her community. Maxine always gave of herself and paid attention to those that were less fortunate. She will be greatly missed by her family. She leaves behind her four children, Casey Kahler of Washougal, WA, Therese (Bill) Rafferty of Nashotah, WI, Robert Kahler of Belvidere, IL, and Kristin (Randy) Jones of Lebanon, OR; 10 grandchildren, Michael (Megan), David (Katherine), Robert, Matthew and Emma Rafferty; Kalyn Kahler; Grace and Max Kahler; Cassidy and Rowan Jones; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents, John F Michaelis (1979) and Lucille M (Sommerfeldt) Michaelis (2003); her beloved husband, Richard W Kahler (2005); brother, Raymond Michaelis (2016). The family would like to thank two special people who helped Maxine enjoy the last chapter of a very full life, her friend, Ed Keller and her caregiver, Barbara Sharbandi. Visitation and memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 221 N. Main Street, Belvidere, IL on Monday November 11, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. Inurnment will take place at Highland Garden of Memories on IL Route 76 in Belvidere, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the family's name for a charity to be determined at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2019