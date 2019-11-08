|
Maxine Lohmeier 1929—2019
Davis – Maxine R. Lohmeier, age 90½, of Davis, IL, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Woods Crossing, Brodhead, WI, surrounded by loved ones, following a short illness.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Paul Church of Epleyanna in Davis, IL, with Rev. Scott Naevestad officiating. Visitation will also be at church and held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Following immediately by funeral services and burial at 11:00 AM.
Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com. 608-897-2484
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019