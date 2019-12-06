|
Maybelle E. Johnson 1918—2019
Maybelle E. Johnson, 101, lifelong resident of Rockford, Illinois, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born May 17, 1918 in rural Cherry Valley, Illinois, to Swedish immigrants, Gust and Hannah (Olson) Rosene. She married the love of her life, Carl "Sody" Johnson on November 5, 1938. They were married for 69 years before he passed away in 2007. She served as Women's Missionary Chairman, Deaconess, Sunday Bible School teacher and was a member of the King's Daughters Sunday School class and Opal Circle. She sang in the church choir for 50 years. She enjoyed her volunteer work as a Yellow Lady at SwedishAmerican Hospital, Child Evangelism teacher, the yearly Shut-in Picnic in Rockford, and Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Maybelle graduated from Rockford Central High School Class in 1935. She worked at National Lock Co. and Dutch Mill Candy Store. She enjoyed doing Crossword, Jigsaw puzzles, and playing games with her friends at Fairhaven. She loved her family very much and her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Beth Johnson (Larry); son, Ron (Nadia) Johnson; grandchildren, Chris (Tona) Johnson, Gregory (Heather) Johnson, and Elizabeth (Filipe) Montejo, Jerry and Scott Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Micah, Caleb, Ainsley, Halie, Kyrkan, Hudson, Alethn, Alexis, and Bailey. Predeceased by her parents; her husband, Sody; son, Larry; and brother, Donald.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center, 3470 N. Alpine Rd., Rockford with Pastor Chuck Rife officiating. Private burial in Arlington Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Fairhaven Retirement Center; 3470 N Alpine Road, Rockford, IL 61114, or First Evangelical Free Church; 2223 N Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019