Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
Maynard C. Hughes


1928 - 2019
Maynard C. Hughes Obituary
Maynard C. Hughes 1928—2019
Maynard "Bud" C. Hughes, 91 of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully at Anam Care of Rockford on August 24, 2019, surrounded by his wife and 3 daughters. He was born on June 16, 1928 to Pearl and Mary Hughes. Funeral services will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Rockford, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. For full obituary, please visit: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
