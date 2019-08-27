|
Maynard C. Hughes 1928—2019
Maynard "Bud" C. Hughes, 91 of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully at Anam Care of Rockford on August 24, 2019, surrounded by his wife and 3 daughters. He was born on June 16, 1928 to Pearl and Mary Hughes. Funeral services will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Rockford, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. For full obituary, please visit: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019