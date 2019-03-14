|
|
Meghan Ferguson Mraz 1984—2019
Meghan Ferguson Mraz passed away peacefully on 3/9/2019 surrounded by her family after a long battle with breast cancer. Born in Rochester Minnesota 6/14/1984, she attended Keith Country Day School and graduated from Culver Academy in 2002. She attended Rhodes University in Memphis and College of the College of Santa Fe graduating in 2007 with a degree in Art History. Meghan served as gallery director for the Tamarind Lithography Institute at the University of New Mexico. Meghan is survived by her husband Casey Mraz, parents Jonathan and Pamela Ferguson, sisters Melissa and Margaret and her beloved dog Fawkes. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the . A celebration of life service will be held in Albuquerque June 14th, her birthday.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019