Melody Rodriguez 1973—2020Melody Ann Rodriguez age 46 of Machesney Park, Illinois died on Thursday October 8, 2020 at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois, she was born on November 20, 1973 to Pasquale and Olga (Villareal) Musso. Melody graduated form Boylan Catholic High School. She worked for the Harlem School District as a paraprofessional with Special needs students. Melody enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two granddaughters. Bringing family and friends together always sparked joy in her. Melody was a loving, wife, mother, daughter, and friend. She was a caring, self-less woman who left a positive mark on those around her.Her legacy lives on through her husband, Martin Rodriguez, children, Martin, Lena, Natalie, and Nadia. Also survived by her mother, Olga Musso, and siblings, Frank, Leo, Wally, and Amy. Preceded in Death by her father, Pasquale Musso.A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday October 10, 2020 time 10:00 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Friends may call on Tuesday October 9, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Sundberg Funeral Home, 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, Illinois, 61107.