Melody Rodriguez
1973 - 2020
"Melody Ann Rodriguez passed away on October 8, 2020 at the age of 46.
She worked for the Harlem School District as a para professional with Special needs students. Melody enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her two granddaughters. Bringing family and friends together always sparked joy in her. Melody was a loving, wife, mother, daughter, and friend. She was a caring, self-less woman who left a positive mark on all of those around her.
Her legacy lives on through her husband, Martin Rodriguez, children, Martin, Lena, Natalie, and Nadia. Also survived by her mother, Olga Musso, and siblings, Ariel, Frank, Leo, Wally,Amy, and Ariel. Preceded in Death by her father, Pasquale Musso.
Her Visitation will be held at Sundberg Funeral Home on Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 5:00 -8:00pm. Visitation/Mass Services will be held at St. Anthony Of Padua Church on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10:00-11:00am/11:00-12:00pm, followed by her Burial, held at Calvary Cemetery."



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
