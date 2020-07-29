Melvin E. "Gene" Taylor 1928—2020
Melvin E. (Gene) Taylor, 92, of Belvidere, IL, died peacefully, July 27, 2020, at his home in Belvidere. He was born to Melvin G. and Nelva (Lobdell) Taylor, May 31, 1928 in Belvidere. Gene married his sweetheart, Beverly Beecham, May 2, 1954, at First Baptist Church in Belvidere. He graduated high school and went on to study in college. Gene worked many years at Barber Colman Company in Rockford, building actuators for airplanes and also worked for North Health Care in Rockford. He proudly served in the United States Army. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Belvidere for 66 years holding multiple positions including trustee, head usher and being on the committee to build the new church in the 1960's. Gene was a huge fan of sports. He loved the Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks. His main sport in high school was basketball and he was awarded Honorable Mention for All State and was captain of the team. Family was always first. He loved to vacation with family at Lake Mills, Wisconsin.
Gene is loved and will be truly missed by his wife, Beverly Taylor; children, Brad (Cindy) Taylor; Mark (Lori) Taylor and Stephanie Diaz; grandchildren, Shaun (Sherri) Taylor, Ashlee (Drew) Hilton, Troy (Nicole) Taylor, Kim Taylor, Zachary Taylor, Kourtney Taylor, Holly Taylor, Michael Hahnen, and Jade Diaz; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Luanne Grubb; and son in-law, Isaac Diaz.
The family would like to thank Dr. Malaker, Dr. Korkmaz and OSF Hospice for the exceptional care and grace for Mr. Taylor. He fought a good fight with cancer.
