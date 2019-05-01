Rockford Register Star Obituaries
Melvin Taylor Obituary
Melvin Taylor 1922—2019
Melvin H. Taylor, 96, of Belvidere, IL, died peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Park Place of Belvidere in Belvidere. Melvin was born May 20, 1922, to Herman and Anna (Swanson) Taylor in DeKalb, IL. He married the love of his life, Frances Taylor, on December 24, 1942 in Belvidere. Melvin graduated high school in DeKalb and entered the Army shortly after, serving in the European theatre of World War II. After serving his country, Melvin attended a few accounting classes through Rockford College. He worked in accounting at the old Bottle Cap in Belvidere but later retired from construction work. After retirement, Melvin did real estate work with Century 21. He was a member of the Jaycees, Lions Club, VFW, and American Legion. Melvin enjoyed spending time with friends and family, fishing all over the Midwest, working on construction projects around the house, and eating chocolate!
Melvin is loved and will be missed by his daughter, Kathy Taylor; son, Dennis Taylor; grandchildren, Brian (Shelley) Rohda, Staci (Byron) Holley, Pamela Coduto, and Jeffrey Sturm; great- grandchildren, Zachary Rohda, Brooklyn Holley, Dakota, Titus, and Shelby Sturm, and Valerie Caduto; great-great grandchild, Nicholas Sage; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Melvin was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister, Evelyn Williams; Daughter-in-law, Barbara Taylor; and John Coduto.
A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Jim Bell officiating. Burial at Belvidere Cemetery. Memorials may be made out to the family to be established at a later date. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019
