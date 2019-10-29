|
|
Melvin Williams, Sr. 1934—2019
Melvin Wayne Williams, Sr., 85, died peacefully on October 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. His wife Rosemary of 65 years was by his side. Melvin was born on June 15, 1934 in Belvidere, Illinois to Bessie Rae Haffenden and Jesse Winfield Williams. Melvin was married to Rosemary June Legg on January 10, 1954. They had six children. They are Albert (Sue) Williams of Belvidere, IL., Teresa Williams and Janet (Storm) Traver of Beloit, WI., Karen (Wendy) Williams of Prescott, AZ., Melvin (Ginger) Williams Jr. of Anniston, AL and LaVonne (Steve) Adams of West Olive, MI. Melvin had 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and a beloved sister Shirley (John) Pearse of Rockford, IL. He was preceded in death by his son Melvin Wayne Williams Jr., son-in-law Jerry Traver, and two grandchildren Kimberly Williams and Clifford Adams. Melvin was active in The Salvation Army Beloit Corps as the Corps Sergeant Major for 17 years. He taught Sunday School and led the League of Mercy. Later he was an usher at the Rockford Temple Corps until his Alzheimer's disease prohibited it. He deeply loved God and his family. He usually worked two jobs and retired from Dean's Food Company after 34 years. His previous work was with Garden Prairie, United Milk Product and as a farmer. He enjoyed his retirement RVing to the warmer climates of Florida and Arizona. Always an Illinois resident, Melvin with his wife Rosemary lived in Kirkland, Belvidere, Caledonia and for 48 years in their South Beloit home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday October 31, 2019, at The Salvation Army Rockford Temple Corps, 500 S. Rockford Ave, Rockford, IL, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m at Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere, IL. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019