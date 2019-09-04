Home

Mercedes "Mercy" (Paraiso) Pickering


1964 - 2019
Mercedes "Mercy" (Paraiso) Pickering Obituary
Mercedes "Mercy" (Paraiso) Pickering 1964—2019
Mercedes Paraiso Pickering, affectionately known as "Mercy" was born on September 24, 1964 in Minglanilla Cebu, Philippines to Fidel Paraiso & Alberta Mañacap. Mercy was diagnosed with Stage IV Liver and Gallbladder cancer in July of 2019. She departed this life at hospice in Towson, Maryland on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Mercy had 2 beautiful daughters: Jennifer Seidel and Karimah Ann Hudson, they were her pride and joy. She loved spending time with her family and friends and loved to play cards and make home cooked meals. She especially loved to make her Filipino egg rolls, pancit, chicken adobo and fried rice. She was a rock at Taco Bell and worked there for 19 years, she loved her Taco Bell family.
Mercy will forever be missed. She leaves to mourn her: 2 daughters Jennifer Seidel (Denver, CO) & Karimah Hudson (Baltimore, MD); 3 sisters Perpetua Paraiso, Elvira Paraiso, & Regina Paraiso Magpulong (Cebu, Philippines); 3 brothers Charlito Paraiso, Eldibrando Paraiso, & Romeo Paraiso (Cebu, Philippines); 1 nephew Levie Paraiso, 1 neice Chona Paraiso Magpulong (both of Cebu); her husband William Pickering (Loves Park, IL); both of her daughter's fathers Thomas Seidel (Roscoe, IL) & Robert Hudson Jr. (Charlotte, NC); and a host of extended relatives & friends.
Her memorial service and visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at (1:30pm-3:30pm) at Honquest Funeral home: 4311 N Mulford Rd, Loves Park, IL 61111
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
