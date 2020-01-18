|
|
Meribeth Pomaro 1943—2020
Meribeth Pomaro, 76, of Rockford, IL died on January 15, 2020. She was born in Blue Island, IL September 7, 1943; the daughter of Ray W Williams Jr. and Margaret Fredricksen. Meribeth was the oldest of six girls. They all attended First Evangelical Lutheran School. They then attended and graduated from the Blue Island Community High School. In May 1961 Meribeth entered the Walther Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago. She graduated as a Registered Nurse August 2, 1964. She worked as a nurse for well over 20 years, starting in a hospital ICU.
Meribeth married Russell J Pomaro on February 5, 1966. They had three children, Randy, Greg, and Amy, and lived in Western Springs, Illinois. She worked in the Hinsdale Women's Clinic, and they lived and raised the kids here for 25 years
In 1991 Russ and Beth bought property and began to build their "dream house" in The Galena Territory; where they lived for the next twenty years. Traveling from Galena, Meribeth attended classes at the Morton Arboretum, Lisle, IL and achieved a Naturalist Certificate on September 19, 2003. The knowledge she gained was put to use in the conservation programs in Jo Daviess County; and in the Galena Territory. One of her favorite traditions was having the family stay together in Galena for Thanksgiving to eat and bake cookies for three days. Everyone always went home with tins of cookies and big smiles!
In November of 2015 Russ and Beth moved to Rockford, II, to the Peterson Meadows Retirement Community.
Meribeth is preceded in death by her parents and sister Linda Halstead, and survived by four sisters and their families: Ellen Henderson, Texas; Gaye Parchem, Illinois; Jeannie Hoffman, Maryland; and Carol Daley, Florida
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Milford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Memorials to Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, PO Box 216, Elizabeth, IL 61028 or http://jdcf.org/conservation/how-you-can-help/honorary-memorial-special-gifts/ – Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020