Merlin J. Peacey, Sr. 1942—2019
Merlin J. Peacey, Sr., 76, of Roscoe, IL, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019.
Merlin was born in Dubuque, IA on November 3, 1942 and the only child of Miles and Helen (Harle) Peacey. Merlin served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War for 2 years and was honorably discharged as an E5. After his service he was the manager of the La Salle and Freeport Beauty Schools and part owner of Freeport Beauty Supply. Overall Merlin was self-employed for 45 years as a jewelry-gift wholesaler, traveling throughout Midwest. Merlin was a past Grand Knight of St. Bridget Knights of Columbus Council #4330. Merlin loved taking scenic drives in his convertible with his wife. He was a avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Merlin loved going on vacations to Surfside Beach, SC. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish for many years where he married the love of his life, Sharon 49 years ago.
Merlin is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Merlin Peacey, Jr, Matthew (Sarah) Peacey; grandchildren, Ariel and Merlin Ray Peacey.
Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 1010 Ferguson Street, Rockford, IL 61102 with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Burial will conclude in Calvary Catholic Cemetery immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to .
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2019