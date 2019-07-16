|
Merlin "Mert" John Manley 1934—2019
Dr. Merlin "Mert" John Manley, 84, Rockford, died July 14, 2019, at Presence St. Anne's Center after a courageous battle against cancer. Mert was born October 17, 1934, in Hazel Green, WI, the son of John and Bernice (Wubben) Manley. He was an Army veteran serving in Germany. Mert attended Loras College and Northern Illinois University where he received his Bachelor's, Master's and Doctorate degrees. He married Alberta DiGiovanni in Rockford on October 19, 1963. They raised their 3 sons in Ft. Atkinson, WI. He spent most of his career as a professor at UW Whitewater where he was awarded the 1988 UW Whitewater Teacher Educator of the Year. After retiring in 1993, he continued teaching on a volunteer basis at various locations in Rockford and in Sun City West, AZ where he and Alberta spent many winters. Mert loved teaching and traveling but his first love was spending time with his family. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Alberta; his sons, Dr. Michael (Karol), Christopher (Nancy) and Stephen (Heidi) Manley; his grandsons, Luke, Sam, Jack, Owen, Alex and Noah and his granddaughter, Katelyn; his brother, Richard (Susan) Manley. Predeceased by his parents and an infant brother, Howard. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Esfahani, Dr. Zaidi, Dr. Barnhart, and OSF Hospice for their care and compassion.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Rd., Rockford with Reverend Phillip Kaim officiating. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:30 A.M. until 10:15 A.M. on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 West State St. Rockford. 61102. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019