Merlyn J. Eickman, 90, Pecatonica, IL died at 11:45 a.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Pinecrest Nursing Home in Mt. Morris, IL.
Funeral ceremonies will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 21, 2019 in First Congregational Church, 633 Reed Street, Pecatonica, IL with Pastor Duane Hoffman officiating. Burial will be in Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL. A visitation will be held in McCorkle Funeral Home-Pecatoncia Chapel 203 West 5th Street, Pecatonica, IL from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 with a Masonic Service to be held at 7:45 pm. Memorials may be given to the Pecatoncia Fire Department POB Pecatonica, IL 61063 or .
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019
