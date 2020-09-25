Merrill "Whitey" W. Coots 1944—2020Whitey, 76, of Winnebago, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford following a stroke. He was born July 19, 1944 the son of Carroll E. and C. Janette (Gale) Coots. He graduated from Winnebago High School in 1962. Whitey married Connie L. Bachman on August 22, 1981 at the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago.Shortly after high school he went on to proudly serve in the United States Army. After serving his country he came back to Winnebago and worked as a sheriff's deputy for the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. After leaving there he went to work for Ideal Ready Mix/Roger's Ready Mix in South Beloit, retiring in 2008. After "so-called" retiring he worked at Meridian Implement in Rockford and drove a milk truck like his father had done. He'd say, "I actually get paid to drive around and shoot the "breeze" with the farmers". He then worked at Conserv FS in Rockford where he did a variety of jobs; but was most famously known for his ability to mow the grounds and catch a nap at the same time. Whitey also looked forward to that first snowfall knowing he would get to drive around with his window down plowing and salting the snow for Ron Cooksey Snow Plowing.Whitey loved his family, friends, and John Deere tractors, (not always in that order). Whitey will always be remembered as the epitome of a people person. He never met a stranger! He loved nothing more than to make others laugh and share his never ending "Whitey-ism's"! After every entertaining story (sometimes embellished) he would finish with one of his favorites "Now that's a true story!"Whitey is survived by his wife, Connie Coots of Winnebago; children, Carrie Ann (Mike) Woolbright of Winnebago, Michael (Jill) Coots of St. Petersburg, FL, Steve "Tag" (Heidi) Coots of West Palm Beach, FL, Tiffany Coots of Winnebago; grandsons, A.J. Thomas of Nashville, TN, Devin (Aimee) Coots and Dexter Coots both of West Palm Beach, FL, Cody Coots of Winnebago; brother, Lynn Coots of Winnebago; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and a plethora of wonderful friends.Whitey is predeceased by his parents; sister, Marbry Lightfoot; brother, Gene "Jake" Coots; sister-in-law Judie Coots.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus public gathering guidelines. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Cremation rites accorded with interment at North Burritt Cemetery near Winnebago.