Merry An Gustafson 1926—2020
Merry An Gustafson passed peacefully at home on April 25th. Born Merry An Gretchen Elsie Edwardson April 9th, 1926 to Carl and Elsie (Hammerström) Edwardson. Merry An was a musician at an early age, playing piano and accordion at various Swedish clubs in Chicago. She played in a dance band during World War II with a troupe for the U.S.O. Merry An was predeceased by Harry Gustafson (06/08/2018), her husband of 71 years. They met as teenagers at a Swedish event in Geneva, Illinois and married in 1947 at the Old Stone Church in Rockton, Illinois. Both being first generation children of immigrant parents from Sweden, many of the traditional Scandinavian foods were part of holiday celebrations. A heritage valued and carried on by Merry An through out her life and enjoyed by her family.
Merry An is survived by children Gene (Vonnie), Paul, Kim (Reinhard) Zimmermann, Scott (Pamela), as well as eight grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
The family wishes to acknowledge Merry An's caregiver Karen Doyle and Amy, Ed, Val, Sister Angelica, Gina Tamika, Kim and Stacey with OSF Palliative and Hospice Care for the loving care, support and assistance they provided.
