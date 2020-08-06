Merylyn Roberta Rein December 15, 1937—August 1, 2020

Merylyn Roberta Rein (Felton) was born December 15, 1937 in Rockford Illinois. Daughter to Abraham and Ruth Felton. She attended West High School graduating in 1955. She attended Rock Valley College for studies in art, secretarial and shorthand skills that lead to employment as a stenographer and secretary for a local judge.

On February 21, 1976 she married Robert M. Rein in Rockton, IL in a small wedding at The Church By The Side Of The Road.

Bob and Merylyn resided in Rockford and were snowbirds to Scottsdale Arizona where they eventually relocated. The warm climate allowed for time to enjoy many of her outdoor activities such as riding bicycles, playing tennis and golf. One of Merylyn's favorite past times was to travel extensively with Bob. After many adventures and priceless memories made, Bob passed away in Arizona on December 28, 2000. Merylyn relocated back to Rockford Illinois to be close to family.

Raising her family was one of her greatest joys. Other joys included studies in painting, sewing, various arts and crafts, playing pinochle, cribbage and assembling puzzles. Her true passion was cooking and playing bridge with a lively fun group of friends.

She enjoyed going to the theater for musicals and plays alike. She enjoyed reading about US history, finances and fiction such as Clancy and Patterson. Her dog Missy was an inseparable companion and gave her great joy.

Through a long life well lived, she made sure to prioritize love and life. Her generosity came from the heart. She always encouraged education and to treat others with kindness.

She was predeceased by parents Abraham R. Felton and Ruth E. Mead, siblings John L. Felton (Shirley), Merle M. Felton (Barbara), Robert W. Felton ( Muriel), Donna J. Weddle (Loren), Bernice A. Felton, and husband Robert M. Rein.

Survived by sister Mary Pyper, sons Thomas H. Wood II ( Joanne), William B. Wood (Laurie), Todd R. Wood (Janet). Grandchildren Thomas H. Wood III, Julie A. Smith (Curtis), Robert E. Wood (Aly), Nicholas J. Wood (Britta), Brittany N. Wood, Bradley R. Wood, Benjamin W. Wood. Great Grandchildren include Jonathen L. Smith, Kaylee M. Smith, Hayden M. Smith, Easton R. Wood, Barrett M. Wood.

She will be joined with her late husband Bob for eternity at Roselawn Memorial Park & Mausoleum in Monona, WI.



