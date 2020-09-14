Micah "Mikey" Dean McCracken 1961—2020
Micah "Mikey" Dean McCracken age 58 of Rockford, Illinois passed away on Saturday September 5th 2020. He was born October 12th 1961, the son of Sally Matheny (McCracken) and Russell McCracken. Micah was a proud Marine Veteran – Semper Fi. He loved fishing, riding motorcycles and was a huge animal lover who loved his dog Convict. He enjoyed restoring old cars and was known across the United States for his air-brush artistry on them. Micah also was a man of the land that loved to travel the United States. The light of his life was his grandson Joshua Dylan Hunter. He is survived by his mother Sally Matheny; sister Karla VanHorn; daughters Jessica Elise Hunter, Karla Herlugson and Sharon Valerius; his Soulmate Mallissa McCracken; niece Keeley VanHorn and nephew Byron VanHorn. He was preceded in death by his father Russell McCracken and his brother Howard McCracken. Memorial donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
@ 877-832-6997