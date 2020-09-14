1/1
Micah Dean "Mikey" McCracken
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Micah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Micah "Mikey" Dean McCracken 1961—2020
Micah "Mikey" Dean McCracken age 58 of Rockford, Illinois passed away on Saturday September 5th 2020. He was born October 12th 1961, the son of Sally Matheny (McCracken) and Russell McCracken. Micah was a proud Marine Veteran – Semper Fi. He loved fishing, riding motorcycles and was a huge animal lover who loved his dog Convict. He enjoyed restoring old cars and was known across the United States for his air-brush artistry on them. Micah also was a man of the land that loved to travel the United States. The light of his life was his grandson Joshua Dylan Hunter. He is survived by his mother Sally Matheny; sister Karla VanHorn; daughters Jessica Elise Hunter, Karla Herlugson and Sharon Valerius; his Soulmate Mallissa McCracken; niece Keeley VanHorn and nephew Byron VanHorn. He was preceded in death by his father Russell McCracken and his brother Howard McCracken. Memorial donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project @ 877-832-6997

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved