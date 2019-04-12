|
|
Michael A. Kofoed 1941—2019
Michael A. Kofoed, 77, of Rockford passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Born December 2, 1941 in Rockford to Eckert and Romona (Bennett) Kofoed. Employed by Sundstrand. Michael enjoyed reading, boating and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include son, Paul (Kristin) Kofoed; granddaughter, Tracy (Drew) Berger; great grandchild, Mason; brother, Timm Kofoed; sister, Christine Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents; daughter, Elizabeth Johnson; and brother, Dennis Kofoed.
No services are planned at this time. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019