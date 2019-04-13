|
Michael A. Kofoed 1941—2019
Michael A. Kofoed, 77, of Rockford passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. Born December 2, 1941 in Rockford to Eckert and Romona (Bennett) Kofoed. Employed by Sundstrand. Michael enjoyed reading, boating and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include son, Paul (Kristin) Kofoed; granddaughter, Tracy (Drew) Berger; great grandchild, Mason; brother, Timm Kofoed; sister, Christine Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents; daughter, Elizabeth (Steve) Johnson; and brother, Dennis Kofoed.
Private family services will be held. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019