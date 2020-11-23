Michael A. Padron 1982—2020
Gentle, selfless, kind, humble, empathetic, unique, lover of music.
Michael Angelo Padron, 38, of Rockford, Ill., was welcomed into Heaven from his home on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born April 19, 1982, in Rockford, the son of Angelo and Beverly (Giorgi) Padron. He married his true love, Nikki Mioni and they recently celebrated their 5th anniversary in love. Mike had a gentle soul but was a fierce trivia competitor, engaging in competition every Wednesday night. He was an educator to our most delicate students and held them to their highest standard. He championed their progress. Mike's joy lived in music – attending Pearl Jam concerts with his brother and dad, buying CDs and introducing his family and friends to his favorite albums. Mike loved his family. Every Christmas he purchased thoughtful and intentionally selected gifts for each member of his family. His nieces embraced his hugs. He indulged in tamales with his dad. Everyone knew his Friday night ritual – come home, gas up the cars and take his laundry to his mom Bev, who will miss their daily phone calls discussing current affairs and sharing stories of his dog Sunny. In July, along with Joey and Lauren Mioni, Katie Mioni and Anthony Walton, Madeline Mioni and Jake Byerly, Nikki and Mike purchased a lake house on Lake Wisconsin that quickly became his "soft place." We relished witnessing his love for lake life. He had his own stage on the deck where he entertained us with air guitar concerts. Mike embraced the tranquility the lake held, and complemented it with Trulys, Naturdays and Miller Lites.
Mike is lovingly survived and will be missed dearly by his wife, Nicole "Nikki" (Mioni) Padron and faithful canine companion, Sunny; parents, Angelo and Bev (Giorgi) Padron; brother, Marc Padron and wife Mary Misiewicz; nieces, Lucy and Ella Padron. Mike lovingly regarded his family, cousins, in-laws, Joey and JoJo Mioni and their family, and best friends. Preceded in death by grandparents Zeke and Jo Giorgi, Angelo and Juana Padron.
Please, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for a memorial to be established in Mike's honor.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson St. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Interment in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Affordable Cremation & Funeral Service is honored to be assisting the Padron & Mioni families at this time. www.affordablecremationbelvidere.com